Spirit Aficionados Behind the ‘Caged Heat Cocktail Syrup’ Crowdfund Three New Syrup Flavors

NickelDime Syrups

In 2015, we wrote about our friends, spirit aficionados Absinthia and Jared Hirsch of Nickel Dime and their sweetly spicy Caged Heat Cocktail Syrup. Since that time, the creative duo went back to their kitchen to create a new trio of cocktail syrups – Crimson Smoke (Cranberry, Honey, Lapsang Souchong), Cherry Bomb (Cherry, Cacao, Coffee) and Fairy Dust (Fennel, Anise, Wormwood) – and are raising funds through Kickstarter in order to bring these yummy syrups to market.

The money we are raising now will go directly into the next steps of our growth. We will be hiring a food scientist will help us source esoteric ingredients like Lapsang Souchong and wormwood and formulate a recipe from the ground up that is shelf-stable, repeatable, and scalable.

