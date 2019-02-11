Amy Poehler Challenges Nick Offerman to Identify Different Types of Wood Using Only His Sense of Smell

Can Nick Offerman identify wood by scent alone? You bet your pine ash he can!

Related Laughing Squid Posts

Managed WordPress at Laughing Squid Hosting

Laughing Squid Hosting offers reliable, scalable and secure Managed WordPress hosting starting at $12/mo. It includes email, Jetpack Premium and a free SSL certificate. We'll even migrate your site at no charge. The revenue from our hosting helps support this blog.