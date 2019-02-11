Amy Poehler Challenges Nick Offerman to Identify Different Types of Wood Using Only His Sense of Smell

In a digital exclusive from July 2018 for their wonderful crafting series Making It on NBC, former Parks and Recreation co-stars Nick Offerman and Amy Poehler played a rousing game of “Smell That Wood”. For the game, Offerman offered up his skills as a talented craftsman to identify blocks of different woods by smell alone. Offerman got off to a strong start, but then missed a couple, but not by all that much.
Can Nick Offerman identify wood by scent alone? You bet your pine ash he can!
via reddit