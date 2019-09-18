Cousin Greg From ‘Succession’ Nervously Appears on a Late Night Talk Show For the Very First Time

Making his first apearance on a late night talk show, actor Nicholas Braun (Cousin Greg on Succession) was a guest on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and quite nervously recounted a time when cast member Jeremy Strong (Kendall Roy) took him to a party at an elaborate house in The Hamptons.

It was at this party that Braun came face-to-face with Bill Clinton, the former President of the United States. Braun spent a good thirty minutes talking to Clinton, mostly about Succession. When he related the story on-air, Braun mistakenly called the former President by his first name, much to Colbert’s consternation.