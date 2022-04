Newborn Llama Tries Out His Little Legs for First Time

A tiny baby llama who had been born 4 hours prior, adorably tried out his new legs for the first time to see exactly what they could do. The little cria tentatively took a few steps backward before realizing that he could fold his knee into a more comfortable position.

We breed llamas in Oregon- this newborn llama is four hours old and was just figuring out how its legs work!