Tiny Newborn Javan Gibbon Clings Tightly to a Giant Pillow That Has a Blue Rabbit on the Cover

A teeny tiny newborn Javan gibbon named Billy Princess was snugly wrapped up against the elements and clung tightly to a colorful pillow that featured a cartoon blue rabbit that had a carrot in its mouth. Billy Princess was born at the Javan Gibbon Centre in Bogor, Indonesia in early May 2018 and is currently under the care of a keeper while her mum recovers from her birth. Being that the Javan gibbon is highly endangered, this little primate presents a great deal of hope for the future of the species.

