Amazing FPV Drone Footage of the New York Public Library’s First Permanent Collection

The New York Public Library invited Sky Tech One to shoot wonderful FPV drone footage of their very first permanent collection. The video begins with the Library’s iconic facade on Fifth Avenue and 42nd Street and then enters the doors of the newly restored Gottesman Hall where the Library’s very first permanent collection, entitled the “Polonsky Exhibition of The New York Public Library’s Treasures”, now resides.

In its 110-year history, The New York Public Library’s iconic 42nd Street library has never been seen like this. The Library has released dramatic new footage (credit SkyTech One / NYPL) of its iconic Stephen A. Schwarzman Building on Fifth Avenue and 42nd Street to give a sneak peek of its new permanent exhibition, the Polonsky Exhibition of The New York Public Library’s Treasures

The free exhibition opens on Friday, September 24, 2021. Reservations for the opening can be made through the Library’s website.

For more than 125 years, The New York Public Library has collected, preserved, and made accessible the world’s knowledge, with more than 56 million items that tell incredible stories and inspire millions each year. The Polonsky Exhibition of The New York Public Library’s Treasures builds on our 125-year legacy by making some of our most significant collections freely available to everyone—so that all visitors are empowered to discover, learn, and create new knowledge, both today and in the years ahead.

