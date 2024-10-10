The History Behind the Globe Lights Outside New York City Subway Station Entrances

Norberto Briceño, a New Yorker by way of Los Angeles, explained the history behind the highly visible round lights on green poles that sit outside subway stations in New York City. While these globes look like Poké Balls, they were actually acted as a signaling system for riders when tokens were still being used. Riders would have to exchange money for a token to ride the train, so the lights let them know when or if a token could be purchased.

The green globes meant the station was open with a 24/7 token booth inside. The yellow globes meant the station was open but with a part-time token booth. And the red globes meant the station had no token booth and was “exit only.”

The system was confusing and once the token gave way to the MetroCard (and then to OMNY), the signaling system became irrelevant, however the globes still provide illumination and shows exactly where a subway entrance can be found.

The globes became more about illumination than information. Today you can still see the globes and they still look like Poké Balls.