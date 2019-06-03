How to Speak New York, A Handy Audio Guide for Proper Pronunciation of Locations In and Around NYC

The Data News Team at WNYC has compiled a wonderful audio guide entitled “How to Speak New York”, which offers the proper pronunciations of specific locations in and around the city as read by a number of different radio personalities. While some of the location names may seem obvious, it might not be as such (i.e. Houston Street). A quick listen to a few of these can help those visiting the area to sound less like a tourist and more like a New Yorker.