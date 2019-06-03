Laughing Squid

How to Speak New York, A Handy Audio Guide for Proper Pronunciation of Locations In and Around NYC

The Data News Team at WNYC has compiled a wonderful audio guide entitled “How to Speak New York”, which offers the proper pronunciations of specific locations in and around the city as read by a number of different radio personalities. While some of the location names may seem obvious, it might not be as such (i.e. Houston Street). A quick listen to a few of these can help those visiting the area to sound less like a tourist and more like a New Yorker.

How to Speak New York Zabars

How to Speak New York Gansevoort

How to Speak New York Houston Street

How to Speak New York Joralemon Street

How to Speak New York DeKalb Ave





