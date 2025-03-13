A Hilarious Sketch About the Man Who Serves as New York City’s ‘Night Mayor’ in the City That Never Sleeps

Comedian Sami Bronowski, who, with Dan Rosen, previously proposed building a giant mirror across the Hudson River, performed a hilarious sketch about being the “Night Mayor” of New York City, noting that everything interesting happens after dark.

Everybody loves New York at night. That’s not an accident. That’s because when the Day Mayor goes to bed, I take over for the nightshift. I’m the Night Mayor. …New York City is a place that never sleeps, so you just can have a mayor during the day.

Bronowski appreciated this job because all the bad things happen during the day.

When you think about it, all the bad things happen in New York, happen during the day. The financial crisis? Daytime. …Hudson Yards? Daytime