NYC Comedians Propose Building a Giant Mirror on the Hudson River to Block the View of New Jersey

Comedians Dan Rosen and Sami Bronowski walked along the west side waterfront in Manhattan to gather signatures to submit their novel idea of a building mirror that’s seven miles long and 100 stories high on the Hudson River so that the view to New Jersey would be blocked and New York City can gaze lovingly upon itself.

