How an Abandoned Elevated Railroad in New York City Became the Popular ‘High Line’ Public Park

Architect Nick Potts of Architectural Digest walked The High Line while explaining how the abandoned elevated rail over Tenth Avenue in New York City was transformed into a very popular tourist attraction. He also mentions how the elevated park boasts some absolutely stunning designer architecture all the way to Hudson Yards, completely transforming each neighborhood along its path.

Potts starts off talking about how that very street was known as “Death Avenue” due to the street level trolley cars that traversed the streets without much regulation. A number of people were injured and killed, hence the foreboding nickname. It was solved with the elevated trains. Which remained in use until it was abandoned in the mid-20th century.

He also spoke about the development of the park in 1999 and the subsequent growth it fostered along the west side of Manhattan.

The redevelopment of the Highline rom an abandoned rail line to a vibrant green space catalyzed more development in the last 15 years in this part of New York City than anywhere else.