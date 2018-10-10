Stunning Aerial Flight Over the Statue of Liberty Into New York City Captured in Long Form 12K Resolution

Aerial cinematographer Phil Holland, who captured gorgeous aerial footage of New York City fading into night in May 2018, has created “Manhattan, New York – Sea To City”, a second large format 12K aerial camera array film taken from a vastly different point of view. Rather than beginning within city limits, Holland instead commenced flight over the Upper New York Bay, capturing the unmistakable beauty of the Statue of Liberty, before making way into the city itself via Lower Manhattan. This stunning effect is magnified by the lightly foghorn style of the accompanying soundtrack, which captures the calm of the water with the magnificence of New York City.
via reddit