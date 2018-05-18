Laughing Squid

Gorgeous Aerial Footage of New York City Fading into Night Captured in Long Form 12K Resolution

Above NYC

Aerial cinematographer Phil Holland in partnership with Gotham Film Works has captured the overhead beauty of New York City as it faded from daylight into night through a gorgeous long form, large format process that captures images in extremely high resolution.

For the first shoot with this new aerial array we rigged the system with 3X RED Weapon Monstro 8K VV cameras, which once processed creates stunning 100 megapixel motion picture images with a sensor size of approximately 645 Medium Format Film. …The resulting 12K by 8K footage is 48.5 times the resolution of HD 1080p and full of captured detail. This is an 8K export of the footage

New York City at Dusk


