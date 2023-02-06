The Five Most Common New York City Apartment Styles

Michael Wyetzner of Michielli + Wyetzner Architects, who previously spoke to Architectural Digest about the colorful history of the NYC subway, returned to lend his insight into five of the most common apartment styles found in New York City. Included in this list are such iconic designs as the Brownstone, the railroad apartment, the classic seven/classic six, the loft, and the studio apartment.

From long and narrow railroad-style abodes to stately multi-level brownstones and everything in between, Michael gives expert insight on the many different places you can call home in the big apple.