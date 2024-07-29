The Distinctive Accents Found Around New York City

British linguist Olly Richards of Storylearning examined 11 incredibly diverse yet highly distinctive accents spoken in and around New York City. As he was doing this, Richards noted how each neighborhood within the Five Boroughs, Long Island, and New Jersey has their own unique form of dialect.

Think you know the accents of New York City? I’ve got 11 reasons why you don’t. From the Bronx to Queens, and everywhere in between, these diverse accents will have you guessing to the very end.

Lori Dorn
Lori Dorn

Lori is a Laughing Squid Contributing Editor based in New York City who has been writing blog posts for over a decade. She also enjoys making jewelry, playing guitar, taking photos and mixing craft cocktails.

