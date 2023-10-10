Colorized Footage of New York City in the 1940s

Video restorer NASS remastered footage of New York City in the 1940s, enhancing the color, sound, and general appearance. This included boosting the footage speed to 60 fps, refining resolution to high-definition viewing, improving the brightness of the scene, and adding color and sound for ambiance.

Shows how millions of people live a crowded and hurried New York existence. Gives an Overview of various industrial and cultural activities.” Shows the Automat, Empire State and Chrysler Buildings, Garment District, Times Square, Broadway.

Here’s the original without color or sound.