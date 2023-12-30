Baking Traditional New Years Cakes Using 1796 Recipe

Justine Dorn of Early American, who makes historical dishes in traditional dress, silently prepared a batch of New Year’s Cakes using a recipe from 1796. Dorn explains that these cakes are more like caraway sugar cookies and are meant to be given out freely.

