An Entirely New Star Wars Trilogy Is Being Created by ‘The Last Jedi’ Director Rian Johnson

Obviously I hope you like The Last Jedi. But man now I REALLY hope you like The Last Jedi.

“We all loved working with Rian on The Last Jedi,” said Kathleen Kennedy, president of Lucasfilm. “He’s a creative force, and watching him craft The Last Jedi from start to finish was one of the great joys of my career. Rian will do amazing things with the blank canvas of this new trilogy.” ( read more )

