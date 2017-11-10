An Entirely New Star Wars Trilogy Is Being Created by ‘The Last Jedi’ Director Rian Johnson

Disney and Lucasfilm have announced that Star Wars: The Last Jedi writer and director Rian Johnson will be creating an all new trilogy of Star Wars films. Johnson’s trilogy, which will be produced by Ram Bergman, will introduce new characters, a new storyline, and a new location within the Star Wars galaxy that has never been explored. No release dates have been announced for the new trilogy.
“We all loved working with Rian on The Last Jedi,” said Kathleen Kennedy, president of Lucasfilm. “He’s a creative force, and watching him craft The Last Jedi from start to finish was one of the great joys of my career. Rian will do amazing things with the blank canvas of this new trilogy.” (read more)
Obviously I hope you like The Last Jedi. But man now I REALLY hope you like The Last Jedi.
— Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) November 9, 2017