BBC Reveals the Playful New Look of Jodie Whittaker As the First Female Doctor Who

In July 2017, we wrote about the grand BBC announcement revealing that actress Jodie Whittaker would be portraying the 13th iteration of Doctor Who and succeeding the great Peter Capaldi. Today, the BBC revealed the look of the new Doctor. While the outfit calls back to previous versions including the long coat of the 10th Doctor and the stripes of the 4th Doctor, the cheeky playfulness of the wide palazzo pants and suspenders are all about number 13.

