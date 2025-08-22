New Jersey Man Commutes to His New York City Job Down the Hudson River in a Foldable Rowboat

Tom Lutz, who works in New York City but lives in Leonia, New Jersey, quite bravely commutes down 12 miles of the very busy Hudson River in a foldable rowboat that he built with his son. He also has a foldable bicycle that he uses to ride to and from his job once he is on shore.

Every morning when the the wind and tide permit, he unfolds his Brompton, attaches a trailer towing a homemade folding boat and then rides to the base of the George Washington Bridge, where he launches his curious craft – folded Brompton and all – into the Hudson River.

Lutz said that he got tired of the standard commute and wanted to try something different.

As the Manhattan skyline grows near, Tom – carried by the currents – explains his deep need to break from routine and capture a sense of adventure while living and working in one of the most urban of urban landscapes.

Lutz also spoke with CBS Sunday Morning about his unique means of commuting.

The Bicycle Segment of Lutz’s Commute

