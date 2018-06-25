New Jersey Man in a Business Suit Paddle Boards Across the Hudson River to Be On Time for Meeting

While on her way to work via the New York Waterway Ferry, the very observant Eunice Rivers caught the very unusual sight of a man, fully clad in business attire, paddle-boarding across the Hudson River. After a bit of a search, Rivers found out that this unlikely commuter was Scott Holt of Jersey City. Holt was traveling to work in this non-conventional way in order to save time, money and to make it to his meeting on time. He made it, although trip wasn’t as smooth as it appeared.

“There were wakes hitting me from all different directions and that got a little hard to get surprised by a wave …I for sure almost went in a couple times.