New Hampshire Farm Offers Yoga Classes With Baby Goats Who Are Happy to Help Stabilize Cores

The Jenness Farm in Nottingham, New Hampshire has become well known for their goat milk soaps that are made “with the milk from our pampered herd of dairy goats”, their award winning lip balm and as of April 2017, the farm is known for a unique fitness class called “Yoga With Goats“. The class consists of traditional yoga with the added core stabilizing feature of friendly baby goats who are more than happy to jump from student to student. The local CBS 13 News took a firsthand look at this wonderful class.

This is a place where the welcoming committee consists of a friendly turkey named Cricket, and where goats and yogis coexist in perfect harmony. Yoga with goats is a new offering at the farm, and it’s certainly a one of a kind experience. Farm owner Peter Corriveau says they just started classes a week ago, now they’re booked until June [2017].