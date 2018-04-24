A Confused Detective Tries to Investigate a World Difficult to Delineate as Real in the Netflix Film ‘Anon’

In the dystopian Netflix film Anon, a beleaguered detective (Clive Owen) does his best to investigate a series of murders during a time in which there is no privacy, everything is traceable and people have the ability to delete themselves and/or their memories as if they were computer code. One such case involves a mysterious girl (Amanda Seyfried) whose presence makes the world difficult for the detective to delineate as real.

Anon premieres May 4, 2018 on Netflix.