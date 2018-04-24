Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

A Confused Detective Tries to Investigate a World Difficult to Delineate as Real in the Netflix Film ‘Anon’

by at on

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

In the dystopian Netflix film Anon, a beleaguered detective (Clive Owen) does his best to investigate a series of murders during a time in which there is no privacy, everything is traceable and people have the ability to delete themselves and/or their memories as if they were computer code. One such case involves a mysterious girl (Amanda Seyfried) whose presence makes the world difficult for the detective to delineate as real.

Sal Frieland is a detective in a world with no privacy or anonymity; …in trying to solve a series of murders, Frieland stumbles on a young woman known only as the Girl. She has no identity, no history and is invisible to the cops. Sal realizes this may not be the end of crime, but the beginning.

Anon premieres May 4, 2018 on Netflix.

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

Follow on Facebook, Twitter, Flipboard and Subscribe by Email

Host Your WordPress Website at Laughing Squid Hosting


In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independent web hosting company that focuses on WordPress hosting. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


We recently announced that we are now offering Managed WordPress, our new hosting service that is highly optimized for WordPress. We also offer standard hosting, including WordPress hosting, on Cloud Sites. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here and if you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means it is possible we will receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.



 

© 1995-2018 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved | Privacy Policy | Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP