Neighbor Sneaks Out of His House Dressed Like a Leafy Bush During UK Coronavirus Lockdown

During the UK lockdown due to Coronavirus, a man decided to sneak out of the house dressed as a bush, stopping and crouching on the street so that he wouldn’t be caught. Neighbors Nick Murray and Madeline Mai-Davies captured the hilarious sight as it happened.

Shortly after, the man returned to the street with children, who were dressed as garbage bags.

Next door neighbour trying hard not to get caught with the kids on lockdown

While the couple says it was a neighbor who did this, the outfit that Murray’s wearing looks a bit familiar.

This was so funny ? pic.twitter.com/FaY6HSx1r0 — RepNickTV (@NickMurrayyy) March 11, 2020



