Neighbor Sneaks Out of His House Dressed Like a Leafy Bush During UK Coronavirus Lockdown

@maddiedavies.x

Next door neighbour trying hard not to get caught whilst on lockdown… ##foryou ##fyp ##foryoupage ##viral ##tiktok ##foryoupagethis ##safehands ##4u

During the UK lockdown due to Coronavirus, a man decided to sneak out of the house dressed as a bush, stopping and crouching on the street so that he wouldn’t be caught. Neighbors Nick Murray and Madeline Mai-Davies captured the hilarious sight as it happened.

Shortly after, the man returned to the street with children, who were dressed as garbage bags.

@maddiedavies.x

Next door neighbour trying hard not to get caught with the kids on lockdown? ##foryou ##foryoupage ##fyp ##viral ##tiktok ##foryoupagethis ##4u ##safehands

Next door neighbour trying hard not to get caught with the kids on lockdown

@maddiedavies.x

Neighbours back at it again…. ##foryoupage ##foryou ##foryoupagethis ##fyp ##fy ##4u ##viral ##tiktok @repnicktv ?

While the couple says it was a neighbor who did this, the outfit that Murray’s wearing looks a bit familiar.


