Realistic Miniature Needle Felted Dogs and Donkeys

Materials artist “Curly Jo” Hobbs creates highly realistic dogs, donkeys, and other animals out of needle felted wool, all made to order with a just a photograph and other information for reference.

For pets: I need photographs of differing angles taken at the height of the animal eg. front and side of head; left and right standing side of body to see any markings of fur; paw and tail detail.

Hobbs said that she started making these adorable miniatures after repairing a rag doll in 2015.

In 2015 I set about restoring a beloved childhood doll which led to me creating my own rag dolls. Ever creative, during Christmas of 2018, I decided that my dolls needed a pet to go alongside. This is when I came across needle-felting for the first time. I was immediately struck by the wonder of sculpting with wool.