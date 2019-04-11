Ned Flanders Inspired Heavy Metal Band Okilly Dokilly’s Music Video Plays Over End Credits of ‘The Simpsons’

Okilly Dokilly, the Ned Flanders-inspired heavy metal band aka the world’s only heavy Nedal band, were taken by surprise when they find out that their 2016 music video for The Simpsons outro theme “White Wine Spritzer” was being played over the closing credits of the 659th episode of the show.

Neighborinos! We are beyond humbled and in disbelief. Our music video for White Wine Spritzer was included on the latest episode of The Simpsons. Things are coming up Ned.

Check out the video here – https://t.co/iQ8mROLLpG pic.twitter.com/desnIhGQtE — Okilly Dokilly (@Okilly_Dokilly) April 8, 2019

If you want to see Okilly Dokilly play live, they are currently on tour of the US. Speaking of heavy Nedal, here’s the video for the song “Reneducation” from Okilly Dokilly’s 2019 album Howdilly Twodilly.

And here’s the more familiar, long-running original version of the song.

via Rolling Stone