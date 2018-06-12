Nathan Fielder Brings Susan Sarandon to ‘Conan’ As a Backup Guest In Case His Interview Goes Bad

While appearing on CONAN in October 2017, comedian Nathan Fielder hilariously brought Oscar winning actress Susan Sarandon as a backup guest, just in case his interview with the host went bad or if they ran out of things to discuss. With a straight face, the self-deprecating Fielder droned on about his cats while Ms. Sarandon sat quietly on the couch. When Fielder was done speaking, the actress left the stage, leaving Conan to stare longingly after her.

