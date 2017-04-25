NASA Astronaut Demonstrates How to Make a Peanut Butter and Jelly Sandwich in Space

While on-board the International Space Station, NASA astronaut and Expedition 50 commander Robert Shane Kimbrough demonstrates how to make a peanut butter and jelly sandwich in space.

Astronauts on the International Space Station eat the same kinds of food as people on Earth—they just prepare them differently. Expedition 50 commander Shane Kimbrough demonstrates on-orbit preparation of one of Earth’s most popular foods: the humble peanut butter and jelly sandwich. But without bread. And without being a juggler.