Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology from around the world.

NASA Astronaut Demonstrates How to Make a Peanut Butter and Jelly Sandwich in Space

by at on

While on-board the International Space Station, NASA astronaut and Expedition 50 commander Robert Shane Kimbrough demonstrates how to make a peanut butter and jelly sandwich in space.

Astronauts on the International Space Station eat the same kinds of food as people on Earth—they just prepare them differently. Expedition 50 commander Shane Kimbrough demonstrates on-orbit preparation of one of Earth’s most popular foods: the humble peanut butter and jelly sandwich. But without bread. And without being a juggler.

How to Make a Peanut Butter and Jelly Sandwich in Space

Advertisements
Laughing Squid



  

Things you may not know about Laughing Squid:

- We have hosting services focusing on WordPress blogs.

- We have an online store that features a lot of cool stuff.

- Our email list provides a daily email of our blog posts.

- You can advertise with us through a sponsored blog post.

Laughing Squid is powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting, WordPress.com VIP and coffee.

Laughing Squid Privacy Policy

© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.