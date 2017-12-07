Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

Nano Tree, An Elegant Wood and Glass Sculpture Filled With Magnetized Semi-Solid Ferrofluid

by at on

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

Nano Tree

Artist Nicky Nada of CZ Ferro has created the Nano Tree, an elegant red oak wood and glass sculpture filled with semi-solid magnetize ferrofluid that comes with a matching magnet to move the fluid around the glass. While the Nano Tree may look good on a desk or bookshelf, the use of the magnet along the side of the glass can also serve as a relaxing form of stress release. The sculpture comes in three different colors and can be purchased via the CZ Ferro website.

A fascinating characteristic of ferrofluid is its ability to follow the grooves on a magnetized piece of metal. This is the classic, “Magnetized bolt experiment”. It’s incredibly satisfying watching ferrofluid spiraling around the grooves. The passive ferrofluid bud is equally as impressive from an aesthetic point of view. Blending high technology nanochemistry and old-world craftsmanship, the Nano Tree will subtly complement any living or workspace.

Nano Tree Side

Nano Tree Blue

NanoTree Brown

Nano Tree Magnet

submitted via Laughing Squid Tips

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

Laughing Squid


Loading...
Related Laughing Squid Posts

Laughing Squid Hosting

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!

Follow us on Facebook + Twitter and Subscribe by Email

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means it is possible we will receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.



Powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting,
WordPress VIP and coffee.

© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.

Back to Top of Blog

Follow Laughing Squid
Facebook | Twitter | Flipboard | Feedly | RSS

Privacy Policy