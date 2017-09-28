Fascinating Slow Motion Footage of a Mysterious Long Haired Creature Gliding Smoothly Underwater

A fascinating advertisement for the retail payment system Klarma showed footage of a mysterious creature gliding underwater with its glorious long tresses luxuriously trailing along. It turns out that the creature is a gorgeous Afghan hound who plays a big role in the company’s highly creative “Smoooth” ad campaign.

Last year, Klarna launched the “Smoooth” campaign with a series of award winning and critically praised advertisements showing just how smooth payments should be. Now Klarna takes the next step by fully implementing the concept of “Smoooth” across all aspects of the brand.

Can you hear this creature’s thoughts? No. But we'll do our best to listen to yours. Contact us anytime. We're here. Right here. Hello? Hi. pic.twitter.com/J1nMYaHxlK — AskKlarna (@AskKlarna) June 1, 2017

The same beautiful dog standing upright for a different ad in the campaign.

