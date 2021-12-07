Talented Musician Who Plays French Horn With His Toes

Felix Klieser is an extraordinarily talented musician who was born without arms and plays the French horn beautifully with his toes. Klieser began playing the horn at age four and by the time he was a teenager, he was studying at a prestigious music school in Germany. Since that time, he has performed all over the world as a respected and unique musician. He is currently the artist-in-residence with the Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra.

Klieser stated that he doesn’t necessarily understand how people play the horn with their fingers, as he has never done so.

Everyone thinks “oh it should be so difficult to do with with the feet” and the funny thing about this is i’m thinking the same with you. So because I’m seeing your fingers … are quite long and I can’t really understand how you can hold a pencil with these long fingers because you know the coordination is so difficult. People are asking … is it difficult to play the french home with the feet and I’m always answering I don’t know i never played it with hands so i can’t compare.

