Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

A Handy Fold-Out Murphy Bed For Dogs

by on

Murphy Dog Bed Open

New Age Pet created an ingenious Murphy-style bed for dogs that folds out of a neatly disguised cabinet. This handy bed comes in two sizes, large and jumbo and in two colors, espresso and antique white.

The Eco FLEX Abigail murphy bed is the perfect place for your pet to rest. This comfortable bed includes the luxury mattress to give your pet the perfect rest. When not in use, this stylish bed can be folded and stored to blend in with your furniture. Easy to assemble parts made of non-toxic materials.

Murphy Dog Bed Closed

Dog Murphy Bed Brindle

Dog Murphy Bed Brown

Dog Murphy Bed Large

Dog Murphy Bed White

via Dude I Want That

Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook, Twitter and Flipboard






Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP | Advertise | Affiliate Disclosure | Privacy Policy | © 1995-2019 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved