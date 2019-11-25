A Handy Fold-Out Murphy Bed For Dogs

New Age Pet created an ingenious Murphy-style bed for dogs that folds out of a neatly disguised cabinet. This handy bed comes in two sizes, large and jumbo and in two colors, espresso and antique white.

The Eco FLEX Abigail murphy bed is the perfect place for your pet to rest. This comfortable bed includes the luxury mattress to give your pet the perfect rest. When not in use, this stylish bed can be folded and stored to blend in with your furniture. Easy to assemble parts made of non-toxic materials.

