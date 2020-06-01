A Giant 20,000 Square Foot Land Mural Portrait at the Queens Museum Honoring NYC Healthcare Workers

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Artist Jorge Rodriguez-Gerada, in partnership with SOMOS Care, Make the Road New York, and Greenpoint Innovations, has created a stunning 20,000 square foot land mural portrait that honors the hardworking healthcare workers of New York City.

The mural, which was created next to the Queens Museum in Flushing, features the image of Dr. Ydelfonso Decoo, a beloved immigrant pediatrician who tragically died from the Coronavirus. Dr. Decoo had become infected with COVID-19 while serving his hard-hit community in Washington Heights. Gerada stated that he wanted to remember Dr. Decoo for a number of reasons.