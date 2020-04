Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Musician Carol Jarvis wished composer Alan Silvestri a very happy birthday with an incredible multi-track trombone cover of “Back To Back / It’s Your Kids” from the soundtrack of Back to the Future Part II.

Happy Birthday to the composer of one of my favourite movie soundtracks of all time, Alan Silvestri. Hope you like my trombone rendition!

Here the original version composed by Silvestri.

via The Awesomer