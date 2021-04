Scottish sportscaster Andrew Cotter (previously) quite amusingly chastised his very muddy dog Mabel when she decided to wander into a ditch after he expressly warned her not to do so. Mabel blamed her actions on Dave (who’s not here).

Cotter then pretended that they were at a hair salon while giving the naughty Mabel a much-needed bath. The better behaved Olive hovered quietly in the background, waiting her turn.

Hair salons have re-opened just in time.