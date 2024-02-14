Mr. Panface, Anthropomorphic Crepes With Googly Eyes That Lip Sync Songs on the Stove

Mr. Panface is a series of moody anthropomorphic crêpes with googly eyes that sit on the stove and lip sync various songs with the help of a spatula. The songs include such artists as Radiohead, Post Malone, Green Day, Slipknot, The Offspring, and System of a Down, but various parts of either the song or band name have been changed to something more related to flour-based products.