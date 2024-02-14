Mr. Panface is a series of moody anthropomorphic crêpes with googly eyes that sit on the stove and lip sync various songs with the help of a spatula. The songs include such artists as Radiohead, Post Malone, Green Day, Slipknot, The Offspring, and System of a Down, but various parts of either the song or band name have been changed to something more related to flour-based products.
Mr. Panface, Anthropomorphic Crepes With Googly Eyes That Lip Sync Songs on the Stove
Lori Dorn
Lori is a Laughing Squid Contributing Editor based in New York City who has been writing blog posts for over a decade. She also enjoys making jewelry, playing guitar, taking photos and mixing craft cocktails. Lori can be found posting on Threads and sharing photos on Instagram.