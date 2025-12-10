The Original Members of Mr. Mister Record ‘Broken Wings’ Live For the 40th Anniversary of the Song

Richard Page, Steve George, Pat Mastelotto, and Steve Farris, the four original members of the band Mr. Mister, reunited to record a live version of their 1985 hit song “Broken Wings” in celebration of the song’s 40th anniversary and for Mastelotto’s 70th birthday. This amazing performance took place at the Thrak Shack Studios in Austin in September 2025.

Celebrating 40 years of Broken Wings

The band also did a Zoom interview with music journalist Anil Prasad, where they talked about the band’s history.

In this exclusive conversation, the band reflects on their career, musical legacy, and creative journey — offering rare insights into the recording sessions and touring days that shaped Mr. Mister.

The band first reunited to do this song for Page’s Birthday in 2023.

The Original ‘Broken Wings’ Music Video

