A Bumbling Mr. Bean Hilariously Navigates the Post-Apocalyptic World of the Video Game ‘Cyberpunk 2077’

Self-described meme maker eli_handle_b.wav created a hilarious mashup where the bumbling, often cheeky Mr. Bean finds himself inserted into the post-apocalyptic world of the video game Cyberpunk 2077 where he has to navigate amongst the propositions of prostitutes, crowded dancehalls, vengeful robots, and Keanu Reeves.

eli_handle_b.wav mentions that he was inspired by the work of Video Junkiee to create this mashup.