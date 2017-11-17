Renowned Musicologist Performs a Beautiful Mozart Sonata on Mozart’s Own Fortepiano

Renowned musicologist Robert Levin performed a beautiful version of the third movement of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart‘s Sonata No. 17 in B flat major on the composer’s own fortepiano. Levin then explained how modern instruments don’t really capture the sound in the same way as the instrument upon which the piece was written.
One writes for the acoustical and aesthetic properties of the instruments at hand and one cannot separate the masterworks of music from the forces. And the instruments and the vocal training which is associated with these things …this instrument which is not merely a period piano but the very piano that mozart employed in composition and in his performances in the last decade of his life
