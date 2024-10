Pianist Plays Every Mozart Sonata in Just Six Minutes

Talented musician Lord Vinheteiro looked into the camera and played all of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s piano sonatas in just six minutes. Like his previous video showing the evolution of Mozart, Lord Vinheteiro performed each sonata in order of when the composer wrote them and at what age he was.

I played all of Mozart’s piano sonatas in 6 minutes. This is an index and you can use it to identify that sonata whose name you don’t remember.