Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

Movement Act, A Hypnotic Star-Shaped Juggling Machine With 16 Crisscrossing Balls That Never Collide

by at on

Movement Act

Japanese juggling graduate student Shun Onozawa has created “Movement Act” an incredibly hypnotic, rhythmic juggling machine that simultaneously keeps 16 constantly crisscrossing balls in perpetual motion without ever colliding. This incredible star-shaped machine, which took four months to make, is part of Onozawa’s graduate thesis at Tokyo University of the Arts and had been on display through February 3, 2019.

via Spoon & Tamago





Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook, Twitter and Flipboard





Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP | Advertise | Affiliate Disclosure | Privacy Policy | © 1995-2019 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved