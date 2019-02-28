Movement Act, A Hypnotic Star-Shaped Juggling Machine With 16 Crisscrossing Balls That Never Collide

Japanese juggling graduate student Shun Onozawa has created “Movement Act” an incredibly hypnotic, rhythmic juggling machine that simultaneously keeps 16 constantly crisscrossing balls in perpetual motion without ever colliding. This incredible star-shaped machine, which took four months to make, is part of Onozawa’s graduate thesis at Tokyo University of the Arts and had been on display through February 3, 2019.

via Spoon & Tamago