Helpful Mouse Organizes Retired Postman’s Cluttered Workbench in His Tool Shed on a Nightly Basis

Retired postman and wildlife photographer Rodney Holbrook of Builth Wells, Powys, Wales didn’t understand how the small items on his cluttered workbench in his tool shed were being neatly arranged every night on a regular basis, so he decided to set up a night vision camera to see whom he should thank for tidying up the place. It turns out that it was a helpful little mouse.

He discovered that an industrious mouse was picking up items such as nuts and bolts, clothes pegs and cable ties and tidying them away into a box.

This is not the first time this type of rodent behavior has been discovered. In 2019, retired electrician Stephen McKears of Gloucestershire, England discovered that he too had a helpful mouse cleaning up his shed at night.