The Ethereal Beauty of Moths Taking Off in Slow Motion

Adrian Smith of Ant Lab (previously), who is also a scientist at the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences, captured the absolutely ethereal beauty of seven different moths as they took off to flight in slow motion against a purple background.

Take off flight sequences captured at 6,000 fps! All the moths in this video were collected and filmed in Cornish, NH between July 12 – 16. All moths were released after filming.

Included in this surprisingly gorgeous selection were the rosy maple moth, the polyphemus moth, the dark marathyssa, the Virginian tiger moth, the beautiful wood nymph moth, the white-dotted prominent, and the blinded sphinx.