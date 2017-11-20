Creative Mother Turns Her Son’s Drawing on a Wall Into a Framed Work of Art on Display at a Gallery

Your kids are going to do things they shouldn’t. It helps if you married someone with a sense of humour. pic.twitter.com/VVTstejBJO

Toronto, Ontario neurosurgeon Eric Massicott posted a brilliant collection of photos on Twitter that show what his amazing wife decided to do after their little son drew a picture of a house on a wall in their home. Instead of getting angry at the future artist, she turned his illustration into a clever framed work of art on display at a gallery for all to see and admire.

