Creative Mother Turns Her Son’s Drawing on a Wall Into a Framed Work of Art on Display at a Gallery

by at on

Creative Mother Turns Her Son's Drawing on a Wall Into an Art Gallery Display

Toronto, Ontario neurosurgeon Eric Massicott posted a brilliant collection of photos on Twitter that show what his amazing wife decided to do after their little son drew a picture of a house on a wall in their home. Instead of getting angry at the future artist, she turned his illustration into a clever framed work of art on display at a gallery for all to see and admire.

