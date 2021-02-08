Wayward Pelican Saved From Icy Connecticut Waters Flown to Florida by Mother and Daughter Pilot Team

A wayward pelican who was trying to fly south for the winter somehow wandered off course and landed in the icy waters of Connecticut. Luckily, the Connecticut Audobon Society made contact with the raptor rehabilitation center A Place Called Hope in Killingworth.

The lost bird was soon rescued and brought to a warm, safe place to recover.

Quick action by Connecticut Audubon’s staff led to the rescue of an injured Brown Pelican huddled in distress on a cove in Essex today. EcoTravel Director Andy Griswold had gotten word that there was a pelican in the area and headed out this morning to search for it. …Andy called Connecticut Audubon Executive Director Patrick Comins. Patrick called A Place Called Hope, a bird rehabilitation center in nearby Killingworth, and the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection, which sent a two-man rescue team…The rescuers gently corralled the bird under the dock.

Arrangements were made with the Busch Wildlife Sanctuary in Jupiter, Florida to provide further care. After spending a few days up north, the pelican, who was given the name Arvy, was ready to travel. Mother and daughter pilots Arianna (daughter) and Laurie (Mother) Strand volunteered to transport Arvy in their RV12 Aircraft (the source of Arvy’s name). The Strands and their precious cargo arrived safely in Florida on February 5th, 2021.