Hypnotic Footage of Mother and Baby Sportive Lemur

While visiting Parc National De Kirindy Mite in Madagascar, wildlife photographer David Weiller (previously) captured truly hypnotic footage of a mother sportive lemur holding and caring for her baby while safely ensconced inside the hollow of a tree. The mother appeared to stare cautiously at Weiller’s camera with her big, beautiful golden eyes as she held tightly onto her young one.

Sportive Lemurs (also called weasel lemur for their agility) are nocturnal and arboreal. During the day, they rest and stay hidden near their nesting tree holes while at night, they travel short distances, leaping from tree to tree, in search of leaves, which constitute the bulk of their diet.

submitted via Laughing Squid Tips