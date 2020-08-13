Minnesota Woman Sets the Guinness World Record for Most Words Spelled Backwards in One Minute

Pam Onnen, a resident of Hastings, Minnesota, set the Guinness World Record for the most words spelled backwards in one minute. Onnen spelled a remarkable 56 words in reverse as they were being called to her at an incredible speed while she stood alone at a microphone. Onnen told Guinness World Records that she wanted her small town to be recognized with her achievement.

Pam felt that her town, Hastings, Minnesota deserved to have Guinness World Records title holder as an inhabitant. It is Pam’s love of her town that has inspired her to achieve this GWR title. With this record attempt, Pam wanted her historic town of Hastings to make history.