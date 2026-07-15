Elite Domino Team Sets Guinness World Record for the Most Dominoes Toppled in a 3D Pyramid

Steve Price of Sprice Machines and an elite team of domino artists painstakingly set up an intricate run of 123,456 dominoes that featured numerous Rube Goldberg chain reactions that toppled a 3D pyramid made of over 29,000 dominoes.

We set up 123,456 dominoes creating objects stereotypically considered small on a massive scale, including the world record 3D domino pyramid (35×35 base) with 29,190 dominoes in itself.

This “domino falldown” set the Guinness World Record for the “Most Dominoes Toppled in a 3D Pyramid”.

The most dominoes toppled in a 3D pyramid is 29,193 and was achieved by FALLDOWN Domino Team (USA) in Garden City, Michigan, USA, on 20 June 2026. FALLDOWN Domino Team consists of Steven Price, Michael Fantauzzo, Matt VanVleck, Gabe Dean, Alex Koops, Derek Koops, Stephan Burton, Brady Dolan, Evan Voeltner, Aaron Bimrah.

via The Awesomer