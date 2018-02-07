People From Around the World Share the Most Common Stereotypes Assigned to Their Countries

In a disarming episode of the Condé Nast Traveler series Many People from Many Countries Say Things, 70 different people from all over the world shared the most common stereotypes that others have assigned to their respective countries. While people from Scandinavian countries talked about the assumption of being tall and blonde, others talked about food and drink clichés, the weather, animals, drugs and the clothes they wear.
Find out how the world pigeonholes the Chinese, Indian, Brazilian, Indonesian, Pakistani, Nigerian, Russian, Japanese, Mexican, Australian, German, French, Italian, Spanish, and other nationalities.