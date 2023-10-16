A Compilation of 20th Century Moral Panic in the UK

The BBC Archive compiled decades of footage showing moral panic being repeatedly raised over new things that were perceived as cultural threats to the status quo in the 20th Century. This includes books, films, television shows, video games, toys, and social media.

Fears and concerns over perceived cultural threats are nothing new. They’ve been with us for decades, and they morph with the prominence of different mediums. While some earlier examples may seem quaint by today’s standards, they were as real then as concerns expressed around current issues are today.

In other words, the more things change, the more they stay the same.